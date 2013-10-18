LONDON Oct 18 Andros Townsend signed a new four-year deal at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday to complete a memorable week in which he scored on his debut to help England qualify for the World Cup and then was at the centre of a racism furore.

"We are delighted to announce that Andros Townsend has signed a new four-year contract with the club," the Premier League club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Townsend, 22, made a crucial impact for England by scoring in the 4-1 home win over Montengro last Friday and then impressing as they booked their place in Brazil with another fine display in a 2-0 win over Poland on Tuesday.

After that match, however, he found himself drawn into a media frenzy involving England manager Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson used the term "feed the monkey" - a reference to an old joke about monkeys in space - during his halftime team talk against Poland when instructing right back Chris Smalling to pass the ball to Townsend.

The winger said Hodgson's comments were complimentary and not offensive.

"It has all been said now, it has been in the news the last few days and I think everyone should focus on us qualifying on Brazil and not focusing on negative, silly news," Townsend told the BBC on Friday.

"The manager told the player to give the ball to me, so that is a compliment in a way."

Townsend was an academy graduate at Tottenham and has made eight first team appearances this season after returning from a loan spell with Queens Park Rangers.