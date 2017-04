LONDON Oct 28 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker has signed a new contract that will keep him in north London until 2019, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, capped nine times by England, has made 83 league appearances for Spurs, scoring twice.

He joined Tottenham from Sheffield United in 2009, spending loan spells back at the Sheffield club, Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa before establishing himself in the Spurs team at right back.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)