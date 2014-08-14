LONDON Aug 14 United States international defender DeAndre Yedlin has signed a four-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, but will remain with Seattle Sounders until next season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old impressed during the recent World Cup in Brazil, having made his senior international debut in February.

"I'm very excited to join this club and I'm excited that I will be able to challenge myself against the best players in the world," Yedlin told Tottenham's website.

Under the terms of the deal, Seattle-born Yedlin will continue to play for the Sounders in the forthcoming MLS season, where he will be a team mate of U.S. striker Clint Dempsey, who joined Seattle from Tottenham a year ago.

Yedlin, Seattle's first home-grown player to appear in the MLS, has made 52 appearances for the Pacific Northwest club and played in the recent friendly against Tottenham.

He is the fourth player signed by Tottenham during the transfer window, the others being Ben Davies and Michel Vorm from Swansea City and Eric Dier from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)