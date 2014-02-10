Yaya Toure speaks with a guest at the 2013 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Lagos January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/Files

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure will not face disciplinary action following his altercation with Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel, the English FA said in a statement on Monday.

Ivory Coast international Toure appeared to kick-out at Dutch striker Van Wolfswinkel in an off-the-ball incident during the 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Saturday.

However, all three members of an FA video review panel "were not of the unanimous decision that it was an act of violent conduct".

Toure, who has made 24 Premier League appearances for third-placed City this season, will now be available for Manuel Pellegrini side's game at home to Sunderland on Wednesday.

His absence could have been a big blow for the Premier League title hopefuls, who were without fellow midfielder Fernandinho and injured striker Sergio Aguero when they lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea last Monday and drew at Norwich.

