LONDON Aug 10 Yaya Toure rekindled memories of the blockbusting performances that helped Manchester City win two Premier League titles in three seasons, scoring twice in an impressive 3-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

When on song the imposing Toure is one of the most dominant players in European football but those games were few and far between as City finished well adrift in second place last season.

Manuel Pellegrini's side needed to make a statement of intent in their league opener and did so with the long-striding central midfielder Toure leaving the West Brom players floundering in his wake on numerous occasions with powerful runs and incisive passing.

His first goal had an element of fortune, with a double deflection, but a sublime second saw Toure scythe through midfield, exchange passes with compatriot Wilfried Bony, and fire into the top corner.

"I think we saw the Yaya of one season ago, not like last season when he had so many problems," City manager Manuel Pellegrini told Sky Sports.

"I like attacking football. I like to see good players playing in a technical way so I think the first 30 minutes we did really well."

With Toure, 32, dominating midfield, Spanish maestro David Silva had the freedom to float undetected between the ranks of West Brom defenders and he was able to pick holes in the hosts' defence at will in another effortless display.

"David, especially in the first half, had a brilliant performance," Pellegrini said.

Captain Vincent Kompany added a third and the Belgian said he was keen to banish memories of a poor season on a personal and team level and send a message to those who were discounting City as credible title challengers.

"I think for us we have something to prove as last season was below what we are used to," Kompany said. "This is a team with a lot of intent.

"Obviously there is a lot of favourite teams now and we're not part of it I've heard. It's something that gives us extra motivation.

"We came out here today knowing we had a point to prove. As a team we all have to improve this season." (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)