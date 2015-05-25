LONDON May 25 Manchester City's influential midfielder Yaya Toure will stay at the Premier League club, according to his agent, who had claimed earlier this month that he was almost certain to go at the end of the season.

Dimitri Seluk said on May 7 that the Ivorian was "90 percent certain" to leave.

But now he has told Sky Sports News that City have said Toure was "too important to let go".

His contract is not due to end until 2017, seven years after his arrival from Barcelona.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year scored the only goal in the 2011 FA Cup final against Stoke City and made important contributions to their Premier League title wins in 2012 and 2014. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Justin Palmer)