Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
England have called up winger Andros Townsend for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia after Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was forced to withdraw through injury, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.
Townsend, who has scored three goals in his 11 appearances for England, returns to international duty for the first time since May, having last featured in the pre-Euro 2016 friendly against Australia.
"Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend has been called up to the England squad following the withdrawal of Raheem Sterling through injury." the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).
England host Malta at Wembley Stadium on Saturday before travelling to take on Slovenia three days later.
England enjoyed a last-gasp 1-0 victory away to Slovakia in their opening Group F game last month. The group also includes Scotland and Lithuania.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.