LONDON Manchester United signed Argentina winger Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for a British record transfer fee of 59.7 million pounds ($98.76 million) on Tuesday.
Here are the top 10 most expensive transfers in British soccer history.
1) Angel Di Maria - Real Madrid to Manchester United for 59.7 million pounds ($98.76 million) in 2014.
2) Fernando Torres - Liverpool to Chelsea for 50 million pounds in 2011.
3) Mesut Ozil - Real Madrid to Arsenal for 42.4 million pounds in 2013.
4) Sergio Aguero - Atletico Madrid to Manchester City for 38 million pounds in 2011.
5) Juan Mata - Chelsea to Manchester United for 37.1 million pounds in 2014.
6) Andy Carroll - Newcastle United to Liverpool for 35 million pounds in 2011.
7) Alexis Sanchez - Barcelona to Arsenal for 35 million pounds in 2014.
8) Robinho - Real Madrid to Manchester City for 32.5 million pounds in 2008.
9) Eden Hazard - Lille to Chelsea for 32 million pounds in 2012.
10) Diego Costa - Atletico Madrid to Chelsea for 32 million pounds in 2014.
