LONDON, Aug 15 List of major Premier League transfers ahead of the 2012/13 season which starts on Saturday (estimated cost in millions of dollars). Arsenal IN Santi Cazorla from Malaga - undisclosed Lukas Podolski from Cologne - undisclosed Olivier Giroud from Montpellier - undisclosed OUT Manuel Almunia (Watford) - released Denilson (Sao Paulo) - loan Aston Villa IN Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord) - undisclosed Brett Holman (AZ Alkmaar) - free Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord) - undisclosed OUT James Collins (West Ham United) - undisclosed Carlos Cuellar (Sunderland) - free Emile Heskey (free agent) - released Chelsea IN Eden Hazard (Lille) - undisclosed Marko Marin (Werder Bremen) - undisclosed Oscar (Internacional) - undisclosed OUT Jose Bosingwa (free agent) - released Didier Drogba (Shanghai Shenhua) - free Salomon Kalou (Lille) - free Romelu Lukaku (West Brom) - loan Everton IN Steven Pienaar (Tottenham Hotspur) - $7.05 million OUT Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls) - undisclosed Jack Rodwell (Manchester City) - $18.80 million Fulham IN Mladen Petric (Hamburg) - free Sascha Riether (Cologne) - loan Hugo Rodallega (Wigan Athletic) - free OUT Dickson Etuhu (Blackburn Rovers) - undisclosed Andrew Johnson (Queens Park Rangers) - free Danny Murphy (Blackburn Rovers) - free Liverpool IN Joe Allen (Swansea City) - undisclosed Fabio Borini (Roma) - undisclosed OUT Alberto Aquilani (Fiorentina) - undisclosed Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce) - undisclosed Craig Bellamy (Cardiff City) - free Fabio Aurelio (Gremio) - free Manchester City IN Jack Rodwell (Everton) - $18.80 million OUT Wayne Bridge (Brighton & Hove Albion) - loan Owen Hargreaves (released) Vladimir Weiss (Pescara) - undisclosed Manchester United IN Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) - undisclosed OUT Park Ji-sung (Queens Park Rangers) - undisclosed Fabio da Silva (Queens Park Rangers) - loan Michael Owen (released) Tomasz Kuszczak (Brighton & Hove Albion) - free NEWCASTLE UNITED IN Romain Amalfitano (Reims)- free OUT Leon Best (Blackburn Rovers) - $4.70 million Fraser Forster (Celtic) - undisclosed Danny Guthrie (Reading) - free Peter Lovenkrands (Birmingham) - released Alan Smith (MK Dons) - released QUEENS PARK RANGERS IN Samba Diakite (Nancy) - loan Fabio da Silva (Manchester United) - loan Robert Green (West Ham United) - free Junior Hoilett (unattached) - free Andrew Johnson (Fulham) - free Ryan Nelsen (Tottenham Hotspur) - free Park Ji-sung (Manchester United) - undisclosed OUT Patrick Agyemang (Released) Daniel Gabbidon (Released) Fitz Hall (Released) Paddy Kenny (Leeds United) - undisclosed Daniel Shittu - released READING IN Danny Guthrie (Newcastle) - free Pavel Pogrebnyak (Stuttgart) - free Nicky Shorey (West Bromwich Albion) - undisclosed SUNDERLAND IN Carlos Cuellar (Aston Villa) - free OUT Asamoah Gyan (Al-Ain) - undisclosed SWANSEA CITY IN Jose Manuel Flores (Genoa) - $3.15 million Jonathan De Guzman (Villarreal) - loan Michu (Rayo Vallecano) - £3.15 million TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR IN Gylfi Sigurdsson (Hoffenheim) - undisclosed Jan Vertonghen (Ajax)- undisclosed OUT Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow) - undisclosed Niko Kranjcar (Dynamo Kiev) - undisclosed Ryan Nelsen (Queens Park Rangers) - free Steven Pienaar (Everton) - 7.05 million Louis Saha (Released) WEST BROMWICH ALBION IN Ben Foster (Birmingham City) - undisclosed Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - loan WEST HAM UNITED IN James Collins (Aston Villa) - undisclosed Mohamed Diame (Wigan Athletic) - free Alou Diarra (Olympique Marseille) - undisclosed Stephen Henderson (Portsmouth) - undisclosed Jussi Jaaskelainen (Bolton Wanderers) - free OUT Pablo Barrera (Cruz Azul) - undisclosed Freddie Sears (Colchester) - free WIGAN ATHLETIC IN Ryo Miyaichi (Arsenal) - loan OUT Mohamed Diame (West Ham United)- free Chris Kirkland (Released) Hugo Rodallega (Fulham)- free ($1 = 0.6375 British pounds) (Compiled by Mark Pangallo, Edited by Tom Pilcher)