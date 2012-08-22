LONDON Aug 22 Queens Park Rangers continued to be one of the most active English clubs in the transfer market with Tottenham Hotspur's Michael Dawson and Real Madrid's Ricardo Carvalho both linked with the Premier League side on Wednesday.

Manager Mark Hughes, reacting to Saturday's season-opening 5-0 home defeat by Swansea City, could have both defenders in his side for next Saturday's match at Norwich City if the deals are finalised in time.

According to widespread media reports, QPR and Spurs have agreed a fee for England international Dawson, whose move from north to west London would come as a surprise.

New Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas said last week he was going to name him as the new captain following the retirement of Ledley King, but then left him out of the squad for their first game at Newcastle United, which they lost 2-1.

Dawson, 28, was injured for much of last season and was left out of England's Euro 2012 squad. However, he is a solid centre back even if he lacks some pace.

Carvalho, who won 75 Portugal caps, knows London well having spent six seasons at Chelsea and being a mainstay in their title-winning teams of 2005 and 2006 before moving to Real Madrid in 2010.

Reports said the 34-year-old would be joining QPR on a season-long loan and if he and Dawson sign as expected, it would mean 10 new players have arrived at Loftus Road since the end of last season following their close shave with relegation.

Spurs have also been busy in the transfer market, signing Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor on a permanent deal from Manchester City on Monday following his loan spell at White Hart Lane last season.

Earlier on Monday, Cameroon international defender Sebastien Bassong left Spurs for Norwich City on a permanent three-year deal while on Tuesday, reports said midfielder Tom Huddlestone was also set to leave Spurs for Premier League rivals Stoke City on a season-long loan deal.

West Ham United, looking to strengthen their side after returning to the Premier League after a season in the second tier, were reported to have made a fourth attempt and upped their bid for Matt Jarvis, Wolverhampton Wanderers' highly-rated 26-year-old winger who has played once for England.

One player not moving anywhere though is Danny Welbeck after the 21-year-old England international forward signed a new four-year deal with Manchester United.

"Playing for United is all I have ever wanted to do, I have supported the club all my life," he said in a club statement where manager Alex Ferguson praised his development over the last two seasons. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)