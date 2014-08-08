Aug 8 List of major Premier League transfers ahead of the new season which starts on Aug. 16 (estimated cost in millions of dollars).
Player From To Fee Alexis Sanchez Barcelona Arsenal 59.5 Diego Costa Atletico Madrid Chelsea 55 Luke Shaw Southampton Manchester City 51 Ander Herrera Athletic Bilbao Manchester United 49 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Everton 47 Cesc Fabregas Barcelona Chelsea 45 Adam Lallana Southampton Liverpool 42.5 Lazar Markovic Benfica Liverpool 34 Filipe Luis Atletico Madrid Chelsea 34 Dejan Lovren Southampton Liverpool 34 (Compiled by Tom Hayward)