Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
LONDON, Sept 1 A list of the major deadline day transfers in the Premier League (estimated cost in millions of dollars). Player From To Fee Anthony Martial Monaco Manchester United 55 Virgil van Dijk Celtic Southampton 17 Ramiro Funes Mori River Plate Everton 14 Michail Antonio Nottingham Forest West Ham 10 Obbi Oulare Club Bruges Watford 9 Glenn Murray Crystal Palace Bournemouth 6 Michael Hector Reading Chelsea 6 Nikica Jelavic Hull City West Ham 4 Papy Djilobodji Nantes Chelsea 4 Joleon Lescott West Brom Aston Villa 1 Victor Moses Chelsea West Ham Loan Alex Song Barcelona West Ham Loan (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.