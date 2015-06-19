LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have signed right back Kieran Trippier from relegated Burnley for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal, the clubs said on Friday.

The 24-year-old was a youth team player at Manchester City and made 185 appearances for Burnley after joining at the start of the 2011-12 season.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to sign for Spurs," he said on the London club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

“When I first heard the club was interested I didn’t have to think twice because it’s such a big club and now I just can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I can do."

Trippier is Tottenham's second signing of the close season after Kevin Wimmer joined from Cologne for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

"I’m very keen to perform in training every single day and do the best I can. Whenever I get a chance I want to do well for the other players, the staff and of course the fans," he added.

"The squad here is unbelievable, there’s so much quality in the team and I’m really looking forward to starting work in pre-season and being a part of that."

Spurs, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season, kick off the new campaign with a trip to Manchester United on the weekend of Aug. 8-9.

