MANCHESTER, England May 22 England's Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy secured a 2-1 friendly win over fellow Euro 2016 finalists Turkey on Sunday as the hosts warmed up for the tournament with a performance that highlighted their potency in attack and defensive limitations.

Kane put England ahead after two minutes when he pounced on a neat pass from Tottenham Hotspur club mate Dele Alli to record his 32nd goal of a prolific season. Although Kane missed a late penalty, Vardy was on hand to score the winner in the 83rd.

Ten minutes after Kane's opener Turkey had equalised through Hakan Calhanoglu after Vakan Sen got behind full back Danny Rose and, as goalkeeper Joe Hart came hurtling out, crossed for the visitors to net their first goal against England in 11 meetings.

With England struggling to capitalise on their positive start at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, Hodgson switched his formation in the second half by partnering Leicester City's Vardy, who had begun wide on the left, with Kane up front.

The switch worked and Vardy soon won a penalty when he drew a foul from defender Mehmet Topal but Kane spurned the chance by by firing his spot kick against the outside edge of the post.

Vardy continued to relish his new position, though, and grabbed the winner -- his third goal in three games for England -- from close range after a header from Gary Cahill had been parried by substitute Ismail Koybasi on the Turkish line.

The month-long Euros kick off in France on June 10. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ken Ferris)