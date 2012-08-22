LONDON Aug 22 Telecoms company BT has approached ITV with a proposal for the free-to-air broadcaster to show "one or two" English Premier League soccer matches to promote BT Vision, BT's pay-TV service that owns the rights to 38 games starting next season, according to a source.

"Early stage talks have been held about a one-off one or two game cross-promotional deal," a source close to the talks said.

The discussions were not about a carriage deal, the source added on Wednesday.

An ITV spokesman said the company was not currently talking to BT about taking any of their Premier League matches for broadcast on ITV channels.

"If BT were looking for a production company to produce their Premier League coverage, that is something that we would of course look at, as we do with other potential contracts," he said.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that Premier League matches could be shown to a national free-to-air audience for the first time under a proposed deal to allow ITV to show some of the games BT secured in a rights auction in June.

BT loosened BSkyB's grip on Premier League football rights when it struck a three-year deal worth 738 million pounds ($1.16 billion) for 38 matches a season that will start from 2013-14.

BSkyB paid 2.28 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) to broadcast 116 English Premier League soccer matches per season in the three-year rights package worth 3.018 billion pounds ($4.70 billion).

BSkyB, a pay-TV broadcaster, built its business on top-tier football rights, and effectively created the English Premier League in the early 1990s by ploughing huge sums into securing key matches.

BT declined to comment.