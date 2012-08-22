LONDON Aug 22 Telecoms company BT has
approached ITV with a proposal for the free-to-air
broadcaster to show "one or two" English Premier League soccer
matches to promote BT Vision, BT's pay-TV service that owns the
rights to 38 games starting next season, according to a source.
"Early stage talks have been held about a one-off one or two
game cross-promotional deal," a source close to the talks said.
The discussions were not about a carriage deal, the source
added on Wednesday.
An ITV spokesman said the company was not currently talking
to BT about taking any of their Premier League matches for
broadcast on ITV channels.
"If BT were looking for a production company to produce
their Premier League coverage, that is something that we would
of course look at, as we do with other potential contracts," he
said.
The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that Premier
League matches could be shown to a national free-to-air audience
for the first time under a proposed deal to allow ITV to show
some of the games BT secured in a rights auction in June.
BT loosened BSkyB's grip on Premier League football
rights when it struck a three-year deal worth 738 million pounds
($1.16 billion) for 38 matches a season that will start from
2013-14.
BSkyB paid 2.28 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) to broadcast
116 English Premier League soccer matches per season in the
three-year rights package worth 3.018 billion pounds ($4.70
billion).
BSkyB, a pay-TV broadcaster, built its business on top-tier
football rights, and effectively created the English Premier
League in the early 1990s by ploughing huge sums into securing
key matches.
BT declined to comment.