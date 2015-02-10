(Adds BT RIC, no change to text)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON Feb 10 The soothsayers said it would not
last, the bubble would burst and the English Premier League
gravy train would run dry.
How misguided they look after Tuesday's announcement by the
world's richest soccer league that the new TV deal for 2016-19
is worth an eye-watering 5.2 billion pounds ($7.93 billion).
Sky Sports, the pay-TV channel that marketed the
newly-formed Premier League as "a whole new ball game" in 1992
and has been instrumental in its meteoric rise since, will pump
in 4.2 billion pounds for 126 live games over the three years.
Bidding rivals BT Sport had to settle for the leftovers, but
will still cough up 960 million pounds for two of the seven
packages on offer -- a total of 42 games a season.
The figures amount to a 70 percent jump on the 3.018 billion
deal for the current contract, or put another way, 10 million
pounds per game shown live from 2016-17 to 2018-19.
International broadcast rights are still to be factored in.
No wonder Premier League chief executive Peter Scudamore was
moved on Tuesday to describe humble Burnley as "economically"
bigger than one of Europe's most decorated clubs Ajax Amsterdam
after disclosing the results of the latest bidding war.
But what does it mean for English game and the fans whose
appetite for Premier League football, whether from inside the
stadium or their living room, appears insatiable?
RIGHTS BUBBLE
For the owners and players of top flight clubs and the TV
executives, there is no bad news, according to Austin Houlihan,
a senior manager at Sports Business Group Deloitte.
"With this latest round of Premier League deals we see no
signs that the "media rights bubble" is going to burst any time
soon, as some have predicted over the last 20 years," he said.
Premier League players already earn, on average, 40,000
pounds per week, more than any other soccer league, even if
Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid still pay king's
ransoms for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The new deal could see even those two superstars enticed to
further embellish the Premier League brand and boost the chances
of England's top clubs in the Champions League.
Scudamore, who points out that the Premier League would
plough money into grassroots projects, said the quality of the
product drove up the price.
"It is market forces," he told the BBC. "It is unscripted
drama, the show the clubs put on.
"I am surprised by the size of it. Burnley are now,
economically, bigger than Ajax. It is an endorsement of what the
Barclays Premier League delivers that these broadcast
partnerships have been extended and enhanced today."
There are losers though.
FINANCIAL GAP
The financial gap between the haves and have nots is yawning
and clubs such as Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, once big
names in European football but now languishing in the second
tier cut off from the torrent of cash flooding into the Premier
League, must wonder if they will ever return to the elite.
When Queen Park Rangers were promoted via the Championship
playoffs in May it was worth at least 134 million pounds, even
if they go straight back down, thanks to parachute payments.
Clubs that are relegated from the 2016-17 season will depart
with an even bigger war chest, giving them a huge advantage over
clubs aspiring to work their way up the pyramid.
The most contentious issue of all, though, is the fans who
stump up for the most expensive tickets of any European league
and create the sell-out atmospheres that make for such good TV.
Despite wallet-emptying ticket prices, last season's average
attendance in the Premier League was 36,695, the highest in the
top flight since 1949-50.
That loyalty needs to be rewarded, according to the likes of
Gary Neville, one of Sky's most popular pundits.
"I want sensible ticket pricing and grass roots football to
benefit as much as possible from this deal. Who doesn't! This is
a big issue!" the ex Manchester United player said on Twitter.
Scudamore believes "the clubs will do the right thing" but
fans will not be holding their breath.
($1 = 0.6558 British Pounds)
