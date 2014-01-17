LONDON Manchester United midfielder Anderson is joining Fiorentina on loan, the Premier League's club's manager David Moyes said on Friday.

The Brazilian has undergone a medical at the Serie A club Fiorentina who posted a photo of the 25-year-old on their Twitter feed.

"We've not been able to get him as many games as he'd hoped, or we hoped we might get him, so we feel it's a good opportunity for him," Moyes told a news conference.

"He's going to a good club in a good league, so hopefully it gets him some benefit."

Brazil international Anderson has made 179 appearances for United since signing from Porto in 2007 in a combined deal with winger Nani worth 30 million pounds

He has started only three games under Moyes this season and his time at United has been blighted by inconsistency as he has failed to tie down a first-team place and showed only glimpses of his potential.

He also struggled with injury and fitness problems during his time at Old Traffotd.

Anderson's departure could prompt Moyes to make a move in the transfer market, with United fans crying out for reinforcements in midfield. Marouane Fellaini was their only arrival in the close-season.

Fiorentina are fourth in Serie A, 15 points adrift of leaders Juventus.

