LONDON Feb 3 Manchester United have finally off-loaded Brazilian midfielder Anderson on a free transfer to Internacional, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract to return to his home country.

Anderson joined United from Porto in 2007 in a deal reportedly worth 27 million pounds ($40.75 million) and came on as a substitute in the 2008 Champions League final to help his team beat Chelsea on penalties.

Although he also won Premier League winner's medals, his Old Trafford career stalled as he suffered a succession of injuries and he made only 105 league appearances in nearly eight years at the club.

He was loaned to Italian club Fiorentina last year and played only two first-team games under manager Louis van Gaal this season.

($1 = 0.6626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)