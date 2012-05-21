Manchester United's Dimitar Berbatov walks off with the match ball after their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic in Manchester, northern England December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

SOFIA Striker Dimitar Berbatov wants to leave Manchester United because he feels he has fallen out of favour with manager Alex Ferguson.

"My time at Manchester United is running out," the 31-year-old Bulgarian told bTV on Sunday. "I no longer feel like a valuable part of this team."

The Premier League club took up an extra year's option on the former Bulgaria captain's contract in March despite him slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

"I think I did well in the few opportunities that I received," he said. "But I am a little frustrated by the way this happened, I do not think I deserved it."

Berbatov, who is Bulgaria's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals, joined United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 for 30.7 million pounds.

"I've talked 10 times or even more with the manager and he always told me there would be a place for me in the team. But after that I continued to stay on the bench," he said.

"But I have dignity and I stopped going to such meetings, it is clear that I'm leaving United. It's obvious that I have to leave.

"I'm looking for a new place now... I know I can still play at the highest level."

Berbatov has been linked in the media with several clubs from Italy, Germany, France and Turkey, but he said he would not join United's city rivals Manchester City.

"I would never join Man City, I am a loyal person after all," he said. "I had the opportunity to sign for City in the past, but I chose United."

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)