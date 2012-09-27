LONDON The father of Ryan Tunnicliffe, who made his debut for Manchester United on Wednesday, has collected 10,000 pounds from a bet he made that his son would one day play for the 19-times English champions.

The 19-year-old Tunnicliffe played in the 2-1 League Cup win over Newcastle United, 10 years after his father Mick's 100-pound bet with bookmakers William Hill, who took a bet for the same amount at odds of 350-1 that the youngster would play for his country.

"We will obviously be paying close attention to the progress of Ryan's career in the future," William Hill spokesman Graham Sharpe said in a statement.

"The last time a bet of this nature cost us 10,000 pounds was when Chris Kirkland made his debut in goal for England, also landing a 100-pound bet for his father," he added.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Kirkland's father had bet that his son would play for the national team before the age of 30. The player won his only senior cap aged 25, against Greece in 2006.

