LONDON Aug 20 Dutch defender Alexander
Buttner's transfer from Vitesse Arnhem to Manchester United
moved a step closer on Monday when he flew to England for a
medical with the Premier League club.
Buttner, 23, would become United's second recent Dutch
acquisition following Robin van Persie's move from Arsenal to
Old Trafford last week.
The player, who had been linked with possible moves to
Queens Park Rangers, Fulham and Southampton, told reporters
before leaving Schipol Airport in Amsterdam for Manchester that
he was hoping the United deal would be completed soon.
"If a week ago, you told me that together with Robin van
Persie I would be playing at Manchester United, I would have
driven you straight to the madhouse," he said.
"One month ago Manchester United sent an email expressing
their interest, but in the last four days it became concrete.
"I have not spoken yet with Sir Alex Ferguson, but if all
goes well that will happen."
Buttner was included in a provisional Netherlands squad for
Euro 2012, but did not make the final 23. He has made 107
appearances for Arnhem, scoring 10 times.
