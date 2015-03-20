LONDON, March 20 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has signed a one-year contract extension, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 33-year-old has been at Old Trafford since 2006, winning five Premier League titles and becoming a cornerstone of the United midfield with his cultured passing and disciplined defensive work.

"He is, for me, my second captain behind Wayne Rooney and he can also read the game as a team player so that's very important," manager Louis van Gaal told the club website.

"He has also an excellent pass forward. I like, as a manager, forward passers so that's very important for me."

Carrick, who started his career at West Ham United before moving to Tottenham Hotspur, has played nearly 400 games for United.

He has also made 31 appearances for England and was named in Roy Hodgson's squad this week. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)