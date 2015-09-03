Sept 3 Manchester United will welcome David de Gea back into the fold even if, as expected, the goalkeeper refuses to sign a new contract following his failed attempt to move to Real Madrid, British media reported on Thursday.

The Premier League club has dismissed rumours emanating from Spain that United manager Louis van Gaal will not countenance selecting the 24-year-old unless he commits his future to the club, with a spokesman telling British media those reports were "rubbish".

De Gea has not featured for United this season, with Van Gaal questioning the player's focus in the wake of Madrid's ill-fated pursuit.

Real's attempt to sign the keeper broke down by the time the Spanish transfer window closed on Monday night, with both sides blaming each other for a failure to send the paperwork in time.

Although Van Gaal's relationship with De Gea might have been damaged by the debacle, United believe the possibility of missing out on the European Championship finals in France next summer will help to focus De Gea's mind.

Spain head coach Vicente del Bosque has already warned the goalkeeper that he is unlikely to go to the Euros if he fails to put the collapsed move to Madrid behind him and regain his place in United's starting line-up.

De Gea, who is in Spain's squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia and Macedonia, could return to United's starting line-up when Liverpool visit Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sept. 12. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)