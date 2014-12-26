Soccer-Kane hopes "golden boot" can fire Tottenham to glory
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
LONDON Dec 26 Manchester United will be without Angel Di Maria for Friday's home Premier League game against Newcastle United after the Argentine was injured in training.
United said on their website that their record signing was injured during a Christmas Eve training session.
Colombian striker Radamel Falcao will start having scored in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last week. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
* Neuer out for rest of season with broken foot (Updates with Bayern filing complaint over police actions)