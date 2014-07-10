LONDON, July 10 Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has told the English club he would like to join Italian champions Juventus and the two teams are in talks over the transfer, British media reported on Thursday.

The loss of another of their most experienced defenders would be a blow to United but the club have a natural replacement after signing teenager Luke Shaw from Southampton.

Evra, who is 33 and only recently signed a one-year contract extension, joined United from Monaco in 2006 and played for France at the World Cup.

There is a change of the guard going on at United under new manager Louis van Gaal after they finished only seventh in the Premier League last season.

Evra's former United team mate Nemanja Vidic has also moved to Italy, joining Inter Milan. Fellow central defender Rio Ferdinand is leaving the Premier League club too.

(Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022; editing by Toby Davis)