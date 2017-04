LONDON, Sept 2 Manchester United confirmed they had signed Colombian striker Radamel Falcao on a one-year loan deal from Monaco after the transfer window closed on Monday.

"#mufc is delighted to announce Radamel Falcao has joined on a 1-year loan from Monaco with an option to buy," the Premier League team said on its Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne, editing by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)