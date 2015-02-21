LONDON Feb 21 A number of "great clubs" are interested in AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao if Manchester United decide against making his loan move permanent, the Ligue 1 side's vice-president said.

The 29-year-old Falcao, who joined United on a season-long loan for six million pounds ($9.2 million), has scored just four goals in 19 appearances since making the switch to Old Trafford.

United have the option of paying around 43 million pounds to make the move for the Colombian permanent at the end of the season, but with Falcao in-and-out of Louis van Gaal's side his future remains uncertain.

"I'm not worried for Falcao, he is a world-class striker," Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told the BBC.

"If Manchester United decide not take up the option at the end of the season, we have interest from other great clubs. So I am really not worried for him at all."

With Falcao struggling to recapture his best form in the Premier League, Van Gaal played down the amount of money United had spent on the misfiring striker.

"If a player costs 95 million pounds or 5,000 pounds it doesn't make any difference," the Dutchman said last month.

"You have to prove yourself. We have made this deal and everything is clear."

($1 = 0.6495 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)