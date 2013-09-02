LONDON, Sept 3 Manchester United have signed Everton's powerful Belgium forward Marouane Fellaini for 27.5 million pounds ($42.80 million), the Merseyside club said on their website (www.evertonfc.com) on Monday.

Fellaini, 25, was linked with a move to the Premier League champions throughout the transfer window although United's former Everton manager David Moyes left it late to finally land one of his main transfer targets.