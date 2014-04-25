* Giggs wants United to play with passion and tempo

MANCHESTER, England, April 25 Ryan Giggs described managing Manchester United as the proudest moment of his extraordinary career and said he wants the team to play with passion, tempo and imagination.

Giggs was put in temporary charge of United after the club sacked David Moyes on Tuesday, ending his dismal 10 months at Old Trafford.

"I want the players to play with passion, speed, tempo, be brave, imagination," Giggs told his first news conference as manager on Friday.

"All the things I expect of a Manchester United player.

"Work hard but most of all enjoy it," he added. "As a player, if I know I am enjoying the game I can express myself a lot more. That's what I will be doing with the team tomorrow."

Giggs, 40, thanked Moyes for giving him the chance to coach.

"I would like to just say how proud I am to be managing for the remaining four games the club I have supported all my life," Giggs said.

"It's a proud moment for me and one I'll enjoy...It's probably the proudest moment of my career," added the 40-year-old veteran who has an unrivalled record in 23 years at Old Trafford.

The most decorated British footballer in history, with a record 962 United appearances, said he wanted to put a smile back on the faces of the fans for the remainder of the campaign.

United are seventh in the Premier League and out of contention for next season's Champions League after a depressing run under Moyes, who was appointed last July to replace the retiring Alex Ferguson.

Moyes appointed Giggs, a stalwart under Ferguson and winner of 13 Premier League titles, as player-coach when he took over from his fellow Scot.

LOOKING SHARP

Speaking in the same room that Ferguson used to brief the media, Giggs said the players were looking sharp and training had gone well ahead of the match against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"It's going to be my philosophy, Manchester United's philosophy because I have been here for all my career," said the Welshman of his approach.

Giggs sounded confident and at ease in front of the media, a marked contrast to Moyes in recent weeks, and even enjoyed the odd moment of humour.

Referred to initially as David by a member of the Manchester United press team, he joked that he had already made sure of his long-term future.

"I've just given myself a five-year contract," laughed the midfielder, who said he would still be involved as a player. "I am using my power while I can."

Speaking earlier to Manchester United Television, Giggs revealed that his first call on being appointed had been to Ferguson, to seek advice about just what he faced in the unfamiliar role of boss.

"I wanted advice and wanted to know what to expect. Who better to ring?," he said of a manager who ran the club with an iron fist for 26 years.

Giggs told reporters he wanted to see goals, tackles and above all the passion that should come with being a player for one of the world's great clubs.

"It's just been a bit of a whirlwind week for me," said the former Wales international, who said he remained undecided whether it would be wearing a tracksuit or a suit on the touchline.

"It's been different, it's been chaotic. I'm just getting a little taste, it's my fourth day in the job and you can never imagine what you have to do and the things it entails becoming a Manchester United manager." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)