MANCHESTER, England Feb 10 Manchester United's 38-year-old midfielder Ryan Giggs has signed a one-year extension to his contract, the Premier League champions said on Friday.

"Ryan is a marvellous player," manager Alex Ferguson said in a statement. "In many ways, he epitomises all my teams here at United; he has constantly re-invented himself, adapted to the changing nature of the game and retained that desire and hunger for success."