LONDON, Sept 30 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera sustained a fractured rib during Saturday's 2-1 victory over West Ham United, the Premier League club said on their website on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has scored two goals in four matches since joining United from Athletic Bilbao.

Herrera will miss the game against Everton on Sunday, the last before a two-week international break.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mitch Phillips)