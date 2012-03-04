Manchester United's Ashley Young (L) celebrates after scoring a goal as Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Brad Friedel (R) reacts during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Two Ashley Young goals helped Manchester United slice Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League to two points with a clinical 3-1 win at third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

England winger Young scored twice in the space of nine second-half minutes at White Hart Lane after Wayne Rooney's 44th-minute header had given United a somewhat fortunate halftime lead against a toothless Spurs.

Substitute Jermain Defoe scored a late consolation for Spurs who suffered their second heavy defeat in eight days after last week's 5-2 thrashing at north London rivals Arsenal.

With 11 games remaining champions United have 64 points to the 66 of City with Tottenham on 53, four points ahead of Arsenal in the race for an automatic Champions League spot.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmomnd)