Manchester United's Marcos Rojo is stretchered off during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo does not need surgery on his dislocated shoulder and could return inside six weeks, manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.

The Argentine was substituted during the second half of United's 1-0 derby defeat at Manchester City on Sunday, but after consulting a specialist on Thursday he does not require surgery.

"Marcos dislocated his shoulder but did it in positive way," Van Gaal told a news conference ahead of the match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"We don't need to operate on him, which is a relief, but maybe with this injury it is very difficult (to say) it shall not happen again. Conservatively, it can be less than six weeks."

United's Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, who has scored once in five games since joining on loan from AS Monaco, will also miss the Palace game after failing to recover from a calf injury.

