LONDON Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has denied humiliating Radamel Falcao by playing him for the club's under-21 team this week and said they are searching for a solution to the striker's poor form.

Much was expected of the 29-year-old Colombian after he joined United on a season-long loan from AS Monaco for 6 million pounds ($8.85 million) in September.

Falcao has scored only four goals in 20 appearances this season, however, and was substituted after 72 minutes while playing for United's under-21 side against Tottenham Hotpsur on Tuesday.

"I have read in a lot of papers that it is a humiliation, I don't think so," Van Gaal told a news conference on Friday.

"It's a professional attitude of the management and the club but especially also for the player. Not only has Falcao played but also (Victor) Valdes and Rafael."

Falcao made a name for himself during his time at Atletico Madrid, where he scored 52 goals in 68 league appearances before joining Monaco.

When asked why Falcao has looked out of sorts at Old Trafford, Van Gaal said: "We are looking for the solution.

"Sometimes players can give fantastic performances in one country but not in another. It would not be the first time and it won't be the last.

"At a club like Manchester United it is more difficult (to recapture his form). He has competitors. He knows Wayne Rooney is playing there and scoring."

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Arsenal on Monday, United's sole focus is on securing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

United, who host Tottenham on Sunday having lost to the north Londoners at Old Trafford in the last two seasons, currently occupy fourth spot by two points from Liverpool.

With 10 games remaining this season, United face a testing run to the finish line including fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Van Gaal, who will be without suspended duo Jonny Evans and Angel Di Maria and injured striker Robin van Persie for the visit of Spurs, wants his side to fight to the finish.

"Every game is very important because they each have an influence on the next game," he said.

"The game against Arsenal has an influence on the match against Tottenham. We have to keep the fighting spirit and we have to be more effective in finishing our chances."($1 = 0.6778 British Pounds)

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)