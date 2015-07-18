July 18 Morgan Schneiderlin took less than five minutes to score on his Manchester United debut in a 1-0 win over Mexico side Club America on Friday.

The French midfielder, who signed a four-year contract and cost United a reported 25 million pounds ($38.9 million), got on the end of a cross from Juan Mata to score with a looping header in the International Champions Cup friendly in Seattle.

Schneiderlin, who joined United after seven seasons with Southampton, was one of four big summer signings to debut in the first match of the team's pre-season American tour.

Forward Memphis Depay and defender Matteo Darmian also played the first half, before manager Louis van Gaal substituted his entire team at half-time.

Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger came into the game for the second half and the former Bayern Munich midfielder quickly established his presence.

United should have gone 2-0 up when Andreas Pereira sent a dangerous cross into the six-yard box in the 53rd minute that Adnan Januzaj somehow failed to make contact with from point-blank range.

Club America almost equalised in the 73rd minute when Alejandro Diaz hit the post at CenturyLink Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

United, who will return to the Champions League this season after finishing fourth in the Premier League, will play their next game on their American tour against the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)