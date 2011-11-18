MANCHESTER, England Nov 18 Manchester
United midfielder Tom Cleverley is still several weeks away from
a return after his ankle injury turned out to be worse than
thought, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.
The 22-year-old player, whose energy and distribution skills
allowed him to break into the first team this season, picked up
the injury during last month's 1-0 win at Everton.
"It's more serious than we thought," Ferguson told a news
conference, ruling out Cleverley until Christmas.
There was better news for winger Ashley Young, who has
recovered from a toe injury and will be fit for Saturday's trip
to Swansea City (1730 GMT).
Defender Chris Smalling will miss the game in Wales but may
return for Tuesday's Champions League match at home to Benfica,
while striker Danny Welbeck is still recovering from a muscle
strain sustained on international duty with England.
Champions United are second in the table with 26 points from
11 games, trailing neighbours Manchester City by five points.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or
comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)