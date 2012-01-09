By Ed Osmond
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Jan 9 A dramatic FA
Cup victory over major rivals and the shock return of Paul
Scholes should have been enough to significantly lift spirits at
Manchester United at the weekend.
The mood around Old Trafford was still uncertain on Monday,
however.
United fans were stunned to see the 37-year-old Scholes, one
of the club's finest players, named among the substitutes for
Sunday's game against Manchester City and when he was sent on to
the pitch in the second half they gave him a warm ovation.
Scholes certainly provides United manager Alex Ferguson with
vast experience in central midfield, an area of the squad which
has been seriously weakened by the loss of Tom Cleverley and
Darren Fletcher to long-term injury and illness.
Ferguson tried unsuccessfully to sign a top-quality
replacement for Scholes at the end of last season and United's
midfield options are far weaker than all their major Premier
League rivals.
Scholes has struggled to cope with the pace of many younger
opponents in the past few seasons, receiving several yellow and
red cards for late tackles. Having not played competitive
football for eight months, he is sure to find it difficult once
again.
Ferguson was very unhappy about the way his team allowed
City back into the match after storming into a 3-0 halftime
lead.
City were down to 10 men after 11 minutes following the
sending-off of defender Vincent Kompany but they still dominated
the second half, capitalising on sloppy United defending to
score two goals and make their opponents sweat for the victory
they so badly wanted to avenge the 6-1 humiliation by their
neighbours earlier this season.
Although United enjoyed long periods of possession, with
Scholes instrumental in knocking the ball neatly around in
midfield, they failed to create any clearcut chances and their
defence was terrorised by Sergio Aguero.
Rio Ferdinand struggled to cope with the pace and power of
the muscular Argentine and, with Phil Jones showing signs of
weariness after a demanding run of matches and Chris Smalling
just back in the team following illness, the United rearguard
looks far from secure in the absence of Nemanja Vidic.
It was typical of Ferguson to focus on negatives after such
an important win as he plots how to lift his team above City in
the Premier League table.
They trail their neighbours by three points and City will
not have the distraction of the FA Cup to deal with, possibly a
significant advantage as United face another titanic clash with
Liverpool in the fourth round.
On the positive side was the performance of striker Wayne
Rooney who emerged from another week of media speculation about
his future with two goals.
Ferguson will need the England international to produce his
best form over the rest of the season if United are to retain
their title.
