LONDON, Sept 14 Midfielder Darren Fletcher, who
has been out for nearly a year with a chronic bowel condition,
has been included in Manchester United's squad for their Premier
League match against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
United manager Alex Ferguson told reporters at his regular
pre-match briefing on Friday that the 28-year-old Scottish
international was being included as his health was improving.
"Darren's in the squad tomorrow, simply because I think it
will give him a boost. It's a chance to progress. At this moment
in time everything's going fine for him."
Ferguson also included him in their 25-man Champions League
squad earlier this month, even though there is no indication yet
when he will be available to resume playing regularly again.
Earlier this month Ferguson said: "He's been training well,
every day. With the condition he has, though, it's a case of
wait and see. If he keeps doing as well as he's doing then
obviously he'll be under consideration because he's a fantastic
player."
Fletcher, who has ulcerative colitis, last played for United
in November during a Champions League match against Benfica.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)