LONDON Nov 16 Manchester United's Mexican super-sub Javier Hernandez is set for a rare start when the Premier League leaders face Norwich City on Saturday, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.

Hernandez has been in a rich vein of form with seven goals in his last five appearances in all competitions, including two as a halftime substitute in the 3-2 victory at Aston Villa last weekend.

While the 24-year-old has been a regular starter in the Champions League this season, six of his seven Premier League appearances have been as a substitute.

However, with Wayne Rooney a doubt for Saturday's trip to Carrow Road with an ankle injury, Hernandez is likely to partner Robin van Persie who should be fit despite missing the Netherlands' friendly with Germany in midweek.

"Bringing on Chicharito (Hernandez) (at Villa) was good for us and he should start tomorrow," Ferguson said at a news conference.

"We've still go some doubts about Wayne and Jonny Evans. I think Robin should be fit."

Central defender Evans is recovering from a groin injury that prevented him playing for Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Ferguson also said there was good news about versatile defender Phil Jones who could make a return to the squad in next week's Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

"Phil has been training all week," he said. "We will take him to Turkey. That is a great start for him."

Jones has been out all season with a knee injury. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)