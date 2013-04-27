LONDON, April 27 Manchester United will be backed by their owners to "kick on" after securing their 20th league title, manager Alex Ferguson said.

United clinched the Premier League crown with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday and Ferguson is already making plans to defend it next year with the support of the club's American owners.

"Having spoken with the Glazer family, there is every intention to kick on," Ferguson told reporters.

"We possibly need two players. It depends. If a player came along who met our criteria we would push the boat out and get him, irrespective of how many players we have."

United have been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Porto's Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

Ferguson takes his team to Arsenal on Sunday hoping to end the season with a record Premier League points haul and United would surpass Chelsea's 2004-05 total of 95 if they won their last four games.

"Now we have won the league with four games left, I look at it as being one thing to win the league, another to do it by beating the record," he said.

"Ninety-six points would be phenomenal. I don't know if that could ever be beaten."

The Scot is expecting a more difficult campaign next season, especially if Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho returns to Chelsea.

"Chelsea will definitely be involved next year," he said. "They have some good players and it looks likely Mourinho will be going there." (Reporting by Ed Osmond)