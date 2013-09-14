LONDON, Sept 14 Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney were on target as Manchester United secured a 2-0 home win over 10-man Crystal Palace on Saturday with a workmanlike display that will have done little to worry their Premier League title rivals.

Van Persie netted his third goal of the season on the stroke of halftime, converting a penalty after referee Jon Moss had sent off Palace defender Kagisho Dikgacoi for bringing down Ashley Young in the area at Old Trafford.

United, who had seen two earlier penalty appeals waved away, took until the 81st minute to double their advantage when Rooney, wearing a thickly wadded headband after cutting his head in training, curled in a free kick from 25 metres.

New signing Marouane Fellaini started on the bench but joined the fray in the second half and his combative presence helped to contain Palace's limited ambitions on the break.

United have seven points from their opening four matches and promoted Palace three. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)