Oct 25 Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, who missed the midweek Champions League win over Real Sociedad through injury, has a good chance of facing Stoke City in the Premier League, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

The Dutchman has been sidelined along with central defenders Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, midfielder Tom Cleverley and forward Danny Welbeck.

"He (Van Persie) has got a good chance, he's had problems with his toes and a little bit with his groin as well," Moyes told a news conference on the eve of Saturday's game at Old Trafford (1400 GMT).

"I think he should be okay, he's done a little bit of training so hopefully he'll be fit.

"Everybody is improving, the one who is a doubt at the moment is Danny Welbeck, he has a little bit of fluid in his knee. Tom Cleverley is still recovering from his calf (injury). Overall we're pretty strong."

United, who conceded an 89th-minute equaliser at home to Southampton last weekend to draw 1-1, have not got off to the best of starts in their title defence and have yet to string together back-to-back wins in the league.

They are eighth in the table with 11 points from eight matches. Stoke are 16th with eight points.

