Dec 31 Manchester United will give a late fitness test to striker Wayne Rooney ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, manager David Moyes said.

Rooney missed the 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday due to a groin injury.

"We need to wait and see," Moyes told a news conference on Tuesday. "He didn't train today so we'll assess him tomorrow and see how he is."

Striker Robin van Persie will miss the Spurs game as he continues his recovery from a thigh problem.

"Van Persie is not quite ready yet, but hopefully he's not too far away," Moyes said.

Champions United have won six matches in a row in all competitions, climbing to sixth in the table at the halfway point of the season.

Moyes is expecting a tough game against Tottenham who are just one place below them and enjoyed their first win since Tim Sherwood was appointed manager against Stoke City on Sunday.

"Tottenham have always been difficult opponents no matter who the manager has been," Moyes said.

"They have a really good side, spend well and always try to reward the manager with the players required. Tottenham have either been in the Champions League or pushing for it and have always been a good, strong team."

The sides drew 2-2 at White Hart Lane at the start of December and Spurs won 3-2 at Old Trafford last season, their first win at United since 1989. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)