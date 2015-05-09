LONDON May 9 Manchester United took a big step towards a return to their once-permanent place among Europe's aristocrats when they beat a resilient Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday to close in on a Champions League place.

The victory ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats and put United seven points clear of Liverpool, the only team who can pip them to fourth spot in the Premier League.

To do that Liverpool must win their last three matches, starting at champions Chelsea on Sunday, and hope United take only one point from games against third-placed Arsenal and relegation-threatened Hull City.

The odds now firmly favour United's return to the Champions League after missing out this season and that would represent a solid achievement for Dutch coach Louis van Gaal in his first season in charge.

United finished seventh last season under caretaker-manager Ryan Giggs following the sacking of David Moyes.

"I don't think we have played our best match but we fought to the end and it was important to win it. Its the right step towards qualification for the Champions League" Van Gaal told Sky Sports.

United went ahead with a 19th-minute penalty from Juan Mata after Scott Dann handled an Ashley Young cross and although Jason Puncheon equalised with a deflected 57th-minute free kick, Marouane Fellaini secured victory with a 78th-minute header, again from a Young cross.

Palace, whose place in next season's Premier League was guaranteed by earlier results, played with the spirit of adventure that has been their hallmark since Alan Pardew took over as manager in January.

They were only denied a better result by another excellent performance from United goalkeeper David De Gea who made several superb saves.

England skipper Wayne Rooney limped off at halftime and United defender Luke Shaw was taken to hospital after getting an elbow in the face but Van Gaal did not think his injury was too serious.

"Luke went to the hospital but I already have good news because he shall come to the airport and come home on the plane. It's not so bad otherwise you cannot fly," the Dutchman said.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Douglas Beattie)