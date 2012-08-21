LONDON Aug 21 Uncapped Dutch defender Alexander
Buttner completed his move from Vitesse Arnhem to Manchester
United on Tuesday, signing a five-year contract with the Premier
League club.
The 23-year-old left back becomes United's second recent
Dutch acquistion following Robin van Persie's move from Arsenal
last week.
Manager Alex Ferguson told the club's website
(www.manutd.com): "Alexander is one of the best young left backs
in Europe and we're delighted to sign him.
"He's someone we've been watching for a while now. He gives
us some really exciting options in that position."
Buttner said: "Joining Manchester United is one of the best
days of my life. It's a team I have admired for many years now
and I can't wait to join my team mates and play my part in
helping the club be successful."
The defender was a member of the preliminary Dutch squad for
Euro 2012 but did not make the final cut.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)