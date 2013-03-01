MANCHESTER, March 1 Manchester United's top scorer Robin van Persie has shaken off a hip injury and will be fit for Saturday's Premier League game at home to Norwich City, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.

The Dutchman, who has 19 league goals to his name for the leaders this season, was substituted in the first half of last weekend's 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers after tumbling into a TV camera dugout.

"Robin van Persie has trained this week - he's available for tomorrow. His hip was very tender but he's OK now," manager Alex Ferguson told a news conference.

Defender Phil Jones will not be available for Saturday's league game because of an ankle injury but could return for Tuesday's mouth-watering Champions League last 16 second leg at home to Real Madrid.

The European tie is evenly balanced at 1-1 after last month's first leg.

Ferguson was mindful of not getting distracted by the Real game as his side seek to extend their Premier League lead. They could stretch to 15 points ahead of Manchester City on Saturday as the champions do not play Aston Villa until Monday.

"Tomorrow is an important one because Tuesday will look after itself," he said. "It's an occasion on Tuesday whereas tomorrow is the mundane practical situation in that we need to win."

United have 68 points from 27 matches, with City on 56 and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on 51. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Patrick Johnston)