Aug 17 Robin van Persie and Danny Welbeck both scored twice to lift Manchester United to an emphatic 4-1 win over Swansea City in David Moyes's first English Premier League match in charge on Saturday.

Van Persie opened the scoring after 34 minutes, controlling a bouncing ball in the penalty area and swivelling expertly to hook it in right-footed from eight metres.

Welbeck doubled the lead two minutes later with a close range tap-in and Van Persie added a third after 72 minutes with a fine individual effort.

Wilfried Bony pulled one back for Swansea but Welbeck dinked in his second goal in stoppage time following a pass by substitute Wayne Rooney to give the champions a comfortable victory to start their title defence. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)