June 26 Athletic Bilbao has rejected a bid from Manchester United for midfielder Ander Herrera, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

"The Athletic Club wishes to report that this week it rejected an offer from Manchester United FC, estimated at 36 million euros ($49.01 million), to transfer the federation and economic rights of the player Ander Herrera," the club said in a statement on its website (www.athletic-club.net/).

The 24-year-old was reportedly a transfer target of sacked United coach David Moyes last season and was tipped to be Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal's first signing as new boss.

Herrera joined his hometown club Athletic in 2011 and last season helped them qualify for the Champions League.

