LONDON, March 3 Manchester United must be patient with record signing Angel di Maria who has struggled to make an impact in his first season at the club, manager Louis van Gaal said on Tuesday.

The quicksilver Argentina winger has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks, often deployed as a central forward, and was substituted at halftime after another ineffective 45 minutes against Sunderland on Saturday.

"Every player can have that kind of match -- Di Maria is not the only player who has suffered a bad day," Van Gaal told a news conference on Tuesday.

"He can be the best player in the world in the next match so I think everything is going well. He has trained very well and I don't think there is any problem.

"I have already explained that the higher rhythm of the Premier League is one of the most important aspects," Van Gaal added.

"But he also has to adapt to a new culture, new environment and that is not always easy.

"I think it counts for all the players that we have bought, the first season is always difficult," Van Gaal said. "(Luke) Shaw, (Daley) Blind, (Ander) Herrera, (Radamel) Falcao and also Di Maria.

"In Holland, Spain and Germany I had the same experience with players. We have to give him time, not just Di Maria but all the players."

Di Maria made a bright start to his United career after arriving from Real Madrid for 59.7 million pounds ($91.7 million), scoring a sublime dinked goal against Leicester City.

But he has only found the net once since October wearing the iconic United number seven jersey sported by club greats including George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It is dependable, you have to manage so many aspects. Not just the game, but the culture," Van Gaal said.

"The general answer is one year but you can't give a general answer. It is easy to say that, I cannot prove that. It is not scientifically proven."

Van Gaal can select from a fully fit squad with the exception of striker Robin van Persie for the league game at Newcastle United on Wednesday when United will seek to consolidate fourth place in the table. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)