MANCHESTER, April 12 Manchester United cemented third spot and moved four points clear of neighbours Manchester City with a crushing 4-2 victory over the Premier League champions at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After four consecutive defeats in the derby, United produced a flowing performance, recovering from falling behind to heap more misery on their faltering neighbours.

Sergio Aguero put the visitors ahead after eight minutes but Ashley Young grabbed an equaliser six minutes later before an unmarked Marouane Fellaini headed United in front in an explosive first period.

Juan Mata and Chris Smalling scored in quick succession in the second period to put United firmly in control before Aguero pulled a consolation goal back for City.

Louis van Gaal's side have now won six successive Premier League games and have 65 points from 32 matches, one less than second-placed Arsenal, but four more than City with six matches remaining this season.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)